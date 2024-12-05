Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Shares Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 24,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 25,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hepion Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 231,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 3.33% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

