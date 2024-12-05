Harvest Oil & Gas (OTC:HRST) Shares Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

Harvest Oil & Gas Corp. (OTC:HRST – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.76. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Harvest Oil & Gas Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65.

About Harvest Oil & Gas

Harvest Oil & Gas Corp. intends to undertake the process of winding-up and returning capital to its shareholders. Previously, the company operated as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. Harvest Oil & Gas Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

