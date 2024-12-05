Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.51 and last traded at $39.79. 75,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 508,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Harrow from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Harrow from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Harrow from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Harrow during the third quarter worth about $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Harrow during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Harrow by 2,730.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harrow by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Harrow during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

