Guy Sirkes Sells 35,380 Shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) insider Guy Sirkes sold 35,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $59,084.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,133.22. The trade was a 18.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nine Energy Service Stock Down 8.9 %

NYSE:NINE traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 687,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,554. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. The company has a market cap of $65.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.50.

Institutional Trading of Nine Energy Service

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NINE. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the second quarter valued at $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Nine Energy Service by 352.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Nine Energy Service by 89.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 53,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

