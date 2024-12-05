Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37.44 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.48), with a volume of 27868 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.90 ($0.51).

Gusbourne Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 60.16. The firm has a market cap of £22.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -624.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.00.

About Gusbourne

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling and still wines under the Gusbourne brand in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013.

