Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Price Up 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $195.20 and last traded at $194.44. Approximately 16,320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 61,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $224.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Up 6.4 %

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.53 and its 200-day moving average is $170.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $3.7626 per share. This represents a $15.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.