Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Trading Up 5% – Still a Buy?

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 93,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 169,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Grown Rogue International Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services.

