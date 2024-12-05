Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Grafton Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

