Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)'s stock price was down 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.71. Approximately 551,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,006,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOGO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gogo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Gogo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Gogo in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $950.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gogo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,748,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,470,000 after purchasing an additional 44,340 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gogo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Gogo by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

