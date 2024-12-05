GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP raised its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 4,896.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 365.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Price Performance

GDDY opened at $208.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.43 and a 200-day moving average of $157.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.90 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.77, for a total transaction of $98,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,525.17. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $151,412.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,321.76. This represents a 3.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,184. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on GDDY

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.