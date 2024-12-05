GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Trading 3.7% Higher – What’s Next?

GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 120,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 84,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

GMV Minerals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$11.84 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.35.

GMV Minerals Company Profile

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project that consists of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

