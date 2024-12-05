Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.56 and last traded at $56.47, with a volume of 12479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.93.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Global Partners from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.22%.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 2,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $99,524.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,996,005.97. This trade represents a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 22,026 shares of company stock valued at $956,390 in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLP. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Partners by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 31,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Partners by 6,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Global Partners by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

