Global Medical REIT Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.0% annually over the last three years. Global Medical REIT has a payout ratio of 1,400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE GMRE traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,128. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.83 million, a PE ratio of -434.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.75 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GMRE

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.