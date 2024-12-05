Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GIL. Citigroup lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $49.34 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $891.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 96.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

