GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Up 1.9% on Analyst Upgrade

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $420.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. GE Vernova traded as high as $350.50 and last traded at $350.26. 496,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,438,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $343.75.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GEV. William Blair assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.19.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GEV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GE Vernova Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,047,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,677,000 after buying an additional 584,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,434,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,695,000 after purchasing an additional 118,184 shares during the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,507,296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,594,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,763,000 after purchasing an additional 80,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,140,000.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.59.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.