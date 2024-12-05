Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.59, but opened at $9.06. Garrett Motion shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 374,620 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Garrett Motion Stock Up 7.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garrett Motion

In other Garrett Motion news, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,602.23. This represents a 26.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garrett Motion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 85.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 136,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,928,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 85.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

