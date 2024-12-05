GameSquare Esports (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Trading 22.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Free Report) traded up 22.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 385,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 185,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
GameSquare Esports Trading Up 22.7 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.
GameSquare Esports Company Profile
GameSquare Esports Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Teams, and Agency Services. The Teams segment provides sponsorships, prizes, and players to teams. The Agency Services segment represents esports players and influencers, including Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and gaming personalities, as well as other on-screen talent, such as commentators, analysts, event hosts, and production crew.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GameSquare Esports
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for GameSquare Esports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameSquare Esports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.