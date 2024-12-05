Friedman Industries, Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

Friedman Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FRD traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.28. 7,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,147. The company has a market cap of $113.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.41. Friedman Industries has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $19.52.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Friedman Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Friedman Industries

In other Friedman Industries news, CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,079. The trade was a 1.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,065 shares of company stock worth $98,156. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.