Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$245.00 at CIBC

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a research note released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group upgraded Franco-Nevada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$190.80.

FNV stock opened at C$172.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 29.11 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.06, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$173.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$169.86. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$139.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$191.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.487 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.30%.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Director Nicholas Hugo Housby Dryland acquired 805 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$168.95 per share, with a total value of C$136,001.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$136,001.53. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

