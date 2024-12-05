Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$190.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

FNV opened at C$172.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.06, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 29.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$173.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$169.86. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$139.19 and a twelve month high of C$191.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.487 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.30%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Hugo Housby Dryland bought 805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$168.95 per share, with a total value of C$136,001.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$136,001.53. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

