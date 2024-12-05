Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FL. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FL

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE:FL traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,380,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,447. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.84. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $35.60.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth about $829,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth approximately $793,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 477.2% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 117,602 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 97,226 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.4% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.