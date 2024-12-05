Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.200-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0 billion-$8.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.1 billion. Foot Locker also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on FL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday. Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $35.60.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

