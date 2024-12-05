Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.32 and last traded at $61.83, with a volume of 10268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FLS

Flowserve Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.01.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Flowserve had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 0.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Flowserve by 4.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.