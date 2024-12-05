Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Position in Franklin Ethereum ETF (BATS:EZET)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Ethereum ETF (BATS:EZET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Franklin Ethereum ETF Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of EZET stock opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.70.

