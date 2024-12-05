Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s current price.

FIVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.60.

Get Five Below alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Five Below

Five Below Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $104.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.63. Five Below has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.