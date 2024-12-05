Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.65% from the stock’s previous close.

FIVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Five Below from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.85.

FIVE traded up $12.20 on Thursday, hitting $117.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,969. Five Below has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $216.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Five Below by 1,842.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 127.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Five Below by 26.0% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 260,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,407,000 after buying an additional 53,752 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 134.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

