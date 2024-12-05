Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Loop Capital

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FIVE. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Five Below from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

Get Five Below alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FIVE

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $11.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,535,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.63. Five Below has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 63.5% during the third quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.