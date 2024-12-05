First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and traded as high as $21.88. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF shares last traded at $21.78, with a volume of 66,329 shares changing hands.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Stock Up 5.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $95.83 million, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 2.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Company Profile

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

