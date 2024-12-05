First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $199.02 and last traded at $199.59. 82,549 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 112,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.05.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

