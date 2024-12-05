First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 421,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 155,424 shares.The stock last traded at $51.89 and had previously closed at $51.97.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st.
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
