First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 421,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 155,424 shares.The stock last traded at $51.89 and had previously closed at $51.97.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 76,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

