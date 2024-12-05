First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2024

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMBGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 421,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 155,424 shares.The stock last traded at $51.89 and had previously closed at $51.97.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 76,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.