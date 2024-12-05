First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter worth $97,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter worth $215,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter worth $218,000.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $23.94 on Thursday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.