First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$21.04 and last traded at C$21.03, with a volume of 889672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.40 to C$20.20 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.72.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 8.5 %

Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.63.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total value of C$117,165.19. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.