First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $209,311.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,851.50. The trade was a 7.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $222,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 958,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,768,707.80. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,583. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,152,000 after purchasing an additional 59,367 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 18.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 32,298 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,899 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,288,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,522,000 after purchasing an additional 78,596 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at about $840,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.84. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.46%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

