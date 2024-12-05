First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $417.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.97.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.80 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 15.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

In related news, CEO James Edward Hartlieb sold 6,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $273,743.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,190.30. This trade represents a 18.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey A. Chambas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,327.50. This trade represents a 26.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,144 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 365,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 43.3% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 66,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

