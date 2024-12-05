First Andes Silver (CVE:FAS) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of First Andes Silver Ltd. (CVE:FAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 266863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

First Andes Silver Stock Down 20.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

About First Andes Silver

First Andes Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for silver and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Santas Gloria silver property covering an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.

