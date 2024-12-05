Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Up 10.7% – What’s Next?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shot up 10.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 91.50 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.14). 3,217,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 2,129,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.30 ($1.03).

Ferrexpo Stock Up 15.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of £674.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1,580.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 62.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 52.69.

About Ferrexpo

(Get Free Report)

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.