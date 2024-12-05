Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives $118.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.44.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington
Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.1 %
EXPD stock opened at $121.22 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.03.
Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.
Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.46%.
About Expeditors International of Washington
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.
