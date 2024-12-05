Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 74379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.
Evotec Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.98.
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
