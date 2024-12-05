European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Shares Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.80 and last traded at C$3.75. Approximately 215,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 150,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.74.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.50 to C$3.90 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Ventum Financial upped their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.58.

The company has a market capitalization of C$343.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

