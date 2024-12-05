European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Shares Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.80 and last traded at C$3.75. Approximately 215,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 150,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.50 to C$3.90 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Ventum Financial upped their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.58.
View Our Latest Research Report on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.8 %
About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.