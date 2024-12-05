Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Upgraded by Stephens to Strong-Buy Rating

Stephens upgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ESTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $44.17 on Monday. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

