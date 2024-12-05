Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Down 6.8% – Here’s Why

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) traded down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.41. 3,604,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 6,164,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 115.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

