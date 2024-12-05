Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Trading Down 3.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE ERO opened at $14.82 on Monday. Ero Copper has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 87.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 38.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the second quarter worth $351,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the third quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 6.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.