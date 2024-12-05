Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Director Purchases $22,250.00 in Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) Director Randee R. Koger acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $22,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,994.50. This represents a 0.83 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,371. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.77 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 754,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,917,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 890.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 104,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 94,385 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Equity Bancshares from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Equity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EQBK

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.