Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Price Down 0.4% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $959.00 and last traded at $960.53. Approximately 75,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 531,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $964.84.

Specifically, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.18, for a total transaction of $1,456,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,419,399.88. This trade represents a 7.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 222 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $962.20, for a total value of $213,608.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,633. The trade was a 17.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,965 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $961.62, for a total transaction of $2,851,203.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,211.78. The trade was a 49.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.56.

Equinix Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $93.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $907.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $836.57.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 153.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Equinix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group boosted its position in Equinix by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

