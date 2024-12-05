Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Entegris alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Entegris

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Entegris Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 16,255.1% during the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 11,044,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,242,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,941,000 after purchasing an additional 49,846 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.6% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,858,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,676,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 20.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,326,000 after purchasing an additional 256,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.9% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,503,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $110.10 on Friday. Entegris has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $147.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. Entegris’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

About Entegris

(Get Free Report

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.