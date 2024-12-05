Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $194.95 and last traded at $194.26, with a volume of 105587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Enpro Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.15 and a 200-day moving average of $156.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.47 million. Enpro had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Enpro’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

Insider Transactions at Enpro

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,125. This represents a 69.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enpro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enpro in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enpro in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Enpro by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Enpro by 357.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Enpro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading

