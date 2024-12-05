Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $19.00. 3,539,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 13,673,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Several research analysts have commented on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.3225 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 44.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

