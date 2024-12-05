Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.31.

ENB stock traded up C$0.58 on Thursday, reaching C$61.96. 942,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,470,181. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$45.05 and a 12 month high of C$61.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$135.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In other news, Senior Officer Maximilian Chan sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.20, for a total value of C$37,977.60. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

