Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Stock Price Down 5.7% – What’s Next?

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.28. Approximately 499,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,266,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EBS shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 32,706.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

