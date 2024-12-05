Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stake Boosted by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $11,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 46.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,915.22. This represents a 46.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELV. Raymond James set a $485.00 target price on Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Elevance Health from $593.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Argus downgraded Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Elevance Health from $622.00 to $501.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.20.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $400.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.02 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $439.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

